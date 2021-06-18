Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

2 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Lakeside Drive

Wreck at I-40 and Lakeside
Wreck at I-40 and Lakeside(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Interstate 40 and Lakeside was closed early this morning as crews worked the scene of a multiple vehicle collision.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Amarillo Police Department.

Two pickup trucks and one semi were involved in the collision.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zacharia Jerome Robertson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges
North Heights Linen Service opens: ‘It’s time we do things we’ve never done before’.
North Heights Linen Service opens: ‘It’s time we do things we’ve never done before’
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Amarillo area law enforcement ‘not concerned’ about Texas permitless carry law

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Summer heat continues!
Summer heat continues!
fear of power outages leads to high demand for generators
Amarillo hardware stores seeing high demand for generators due to Texas power concerns
WTAMU campus (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU to observe Juneteenth National Independence Day this Friday