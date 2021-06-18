2 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Lakeside Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Interstate 40 and Lakeside was closed early this morning as crews worked the scene of a multiple vehicle collision.
Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Amarillo Police Department.
Two pickup trucks and one semi were involved in the collision.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
