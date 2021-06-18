FC Amarillo’s Olivas and Chavez to celebrate Father’s Day at their home opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bombers are back in the Civic Center for the first time since their 2019 Arena Soccer inaugural season. They’ll face the Omaha Kings FC on Sunday at 4 p.m., and it’s extra special for some of the veteran players.

“It is a game on Father’s Day, and so we have a few fathers on the team,” said Bombers Head Coach Chad Webb. “Abel I poke fun at all the time you know because he’s a father of two young boys. He’s also a father figure for the rest of the team.”

“Nothing really prepares you for becoming a father,” said Bombers utility player Abel Olivas. “You kind of just learn as you go.”

Olivas has a three-year-old son, Abel Jr., and 1-year-old named Nicolas. The best part about being a dad is...

“Seeing that they can kick the ball with their left foot like dad, haha,” laughed Olivas.

His teammate, goalkeeper Fredo Chavez, has three girls. Sydney and Luna like softball, but his oldest Aria loves soccer.

“He coaches his own daughter’s team, so see not only is he playing soccer but he’s giving back to the community by coaching a little girls team and spreading some of his knowledge and his enthusiasm for the sport,” said Webb.

“It’s tough sometimes coaching your own kids,” said Chavez. “You know I feel like I’m tougher on her when I shouldn’t be, but it’s helped her out and it’s helped me out.”

Aria is always rooting for the Bombers, and she loves her dad’s footwork.

“If the ball comes and if he like stops it and the way he passes it,” said Aria. “I like it.”

Dad’s teach us a lot, and it’s important to cherish them while we have them.

“My dad passed away a couple of years ago, so I know it means a lot to me as well as to the other players,” said Chavez. “Hopefully their parents are watching.”

“Happy Father’s Day to my dad, to my uncles, cousins, every family member and all those fathers that are out there working hard for their family,” said Olivas.

Fans can check out the Bombers this Sunday for their home opener against the Omaha Kings FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in the Civic Center, and fathers are free this father’s day.

