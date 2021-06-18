Viewers Choice Awards
Fathers Day Weekend Forecast

A cold front is on the way
By Adrian Campa
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Father’s Day is this Sunday and it is also the first official kick-off of summer, and it will feel like it. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with lots of sunshine for the weekend. We’ll see great grilling weather along with pool and lake weather the next couple of days.

You will want to take advantage of the nice and quiet weather as we are expecting a cold front to blast through Monday. This front is going to be a strong one bringing the chance of some showers and storms and even knocking high temps down below average into the upper 70s and low 80s for Monday afternoon. We’ll continue with the cooler weather into Tuesday morning where lows will be in the 50s and low 60s!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Summer heat continues!