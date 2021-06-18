Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle meets for the first time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of prominent Texans discussed how to preserve the history of our region today, as the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle met in-person for the first time.

After several virtual meetings, advisory board members of the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle reunited under one roof to discuss ideas on how to make the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the Outdoor Musical Drama ‘Texas‘ more accessible for the younger generation.

“I’m very excited to see what it will do for both the museum and the play. We’re working to maintain that heritage, to maintain that culture worth talking about, remembering and seeing, and the values, the pragmatism,” said Chairman J Pat Hickman.

During today’s meeting, members of the board also took a tour of the museum, where they were able to see the wide variety of artifacts that represent our heritage.

“We see the artifacts of the Texas Panhandle in the museum and the heart of the Panhandle in the play,” said Dr. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University.

One word that members kept repeating during the meeting was accessibility.

“I would like to see those contents available to every student in the state of Texas,” said Dr. Wendler.

They plan to do that using technology. Snapchat filters, virtual tours and WIFI expansion were just some of the ideas suggested to make the museum and musical more accessible to the public.

“It allows us to bring the collection to K-through-12 classrooms, students across the nation and the globe step foot in a place they’ve never been. In terms of the Texas Outdoor Musical, we can now share our experience of this wonderful musical with our friends and family,” said Heather Friemel, interim executive director of Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle.

The organization continues to look for an Executive Director.

Over the next three years, the Cultural Foundation hopes to grow the interest in Panhandle history, and with it bring a financial boost to the area.

