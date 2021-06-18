Viewers Choice Awards
Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff to host mobile office hours starting next week

Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson (Source: Official photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will host mobile office hours starting next week in Pampa, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas.

Constituents are invited to attend if they need help with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

No appointment is necessary.

Below is a schedule of mobile office hours:

  • Tuesday, June 22 - Pampa
    • 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • City Hall Conference Room
    • 201 West Kingsmill Avenue Pampa, Texas 79065
  • Thursday, June 25 - Canadian
    • 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • City Auditorium at City Hall
    • 6 main Street Canadian, Texas 79014
  • Thursday, June 29 - Dalhart
    • 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • City Council Chambers
    • 205 Rock Island Avenue Dalhart, Texas 79022
  • Thursday, July 1 - Dumas
    • 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • City Hall Conference Room
    • 124 West 6th Street Dumas, Texas 79029

