Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff to host mobile office hours starting next week
Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will host mobile office hours starting next week in Pampa, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas.
Constituents are invited to attend if they need help with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.
No appointment is necessary.
Below is a schedule of mobile office hours:
- Tuesday, June 22 - Pampa
- 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- City Hall Conference Room
- 201 West Kingsmill Avenue Pampa, Texas 79065
- Thursday, June 25 - Canadian
- 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- City Auditorium at City Hall
- 6 main Street Canadian, Texas 79014
- Thursday, June 29 - Dalhart
- 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- City Council Chambers
- 205 Rock Island Avenue Dalhart, Texas 79022
- Thursday, July 1 - Dumas
- 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- City Hall Conference Room
- 124 West 6th Street Dumas, Texas 79029
