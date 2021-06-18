Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff to host mobile office hours starting next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will host mobile office hours starting next week in Pampa, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas.

Constituents are invited to attend if they need help with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

No appointment is necessary.

Below is a schedule of mobile office hours:

Tuesday, June 22 - Pampa 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. City Hall Conference Room 201 West Kingsmill Avenue Pampa, Texas 79065

Thursday, June 25 - Canadian 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. City Auditorium at City Hall 6 main Street Canadian, Texas 79014

Thursday, June 29 - Dalhart 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. City Council Chambers 205 Rock Island Avenue Dalhart, Texas 79022

Thursday, July 1 - Dumas 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. City Hall Conference Room 124 West 6th Street Dumas, Texas 79029



