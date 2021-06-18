Canyon City Commission to vote on issuing $4.1 million in debt to buy land for wellfield

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon City Commission will consider a contract Monday to buy land for a water wellfield and issuing $4.1 million in debt to pay for it.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the purchase price would be $6,600 per acre for 624. The debt would be paid over 10 years from income from the city’s water and sewer revenue.

The city will also consider publishing notice of issuing the debt before a final vote a month and a half later.

