Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zacharia Jerome Robertson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges
North Heights Linen Service opens: ‘It’s time we do things we’ve never done before’.
North Heights Linen Service opens: ‘It’s time we do things we’ve never done before’
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Amarillo area law enforcement ‘not concerned’ about Texas permitless carry law

Latest News

Doppler Dave and local weather legend Dan True (Source: KFDA)
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits with TV weather pioneer Dan True
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark