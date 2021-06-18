Any Relief from the Heat?

Despite Sunday being the first day of summer, this week has felt awfully summer-like, and it looks like that trend is going to continue. For your Friday, expect daytime highs in the upper-90s, with 100 degrees being possible in the hottest areas. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. Sunny skies are still on deck for the remainder of the week as well. Looking into the weekend and beyond, a cold front is set to arrive Sunday night going into Monday, which could drop us into the 80s for a couple of days with scattered showers possible, then right back into the heat by mid-week.