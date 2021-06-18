Ambassadors Shootout leads off with an Off-Speed Athletics 2021 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the Ambassadors Shootout Connie Mack qualifier baseball tournament started off with a high scoring game between two Off-Speed Athletics teams. The upperclassmen, 2021, topped the 2024 team 11-2. Familiar faces from the Texas Panhandle featured former high school players like Bushland’s Coleman Junell and Tate Nebhut and Amarillo High’s Tristan Curless. Players from multiple high schools joining together to better their skills before going to college.

”It’s cool to play together now because we all know each other, but we haven’t had that time to play together. I know all of these guys, but now we’re finally togethers so that’s fun,” said Tate Nebhut, Bushland graduate and Oklahoma Panhandle State signee. “There’s so much talent in this area. Everyone is really competitive and just good at baseball. It’s fun to be on the same team now.”

The Ambassadors Shootout continues through June 19. The Championship is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Amarillo High field.

