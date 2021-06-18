Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Ambassadors Shootout leads off with an Off-Speed Athletics 2021 win

OSA 2021 tops OSA 2024 11-2
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the Ambassadors Shootout Connie Mack qualifier baseball tournament started off with a high scoring game between two Off-Speed Athletics teams. The upperclassmen, 2021, topped the 2024 team 11-2. Familiar faces from the Texas Panhandle featured former high school players like Bushland’s Coleman Junell and Tate Nebhut and Amarillo High’s Tristan Curless. Players from multiple high schools joining together to better their skills before going to college.

”It’s cool to play together now because we all know each other, but we haven’t had that time to play together. I know all of these guys, but now we’re finally togethers so that’s fun,” said Tate Nebhut, Bushland graduate and Oklahoma Panhandle State signee. “There’s so much talent in this area. Everyone is really competitive and just good at baseball. It’s fun to be on the same team now.”

The Ambassadors Shootout continues through June 19. The Championship is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Amarillo High field.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
Zacharia Jerome Robertson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead

Latest News

The Amarillo CC Whing Ding three round tournament involved 224 golfers split into teams of two...
Steward Dodson/Luke Kane and Craig Riseling/Tyler Paige share lead at Amarillo CC Whing Ding Round 1
The Amarillo Bombers are back in the Civic Center for the first time since their 2019 Arena...
FC Amarillo’s Olivas and Chavez to celebrate Father’s Day at their home opener
VIDEO: FC Amarillo’s Olivas and Chavez to celebrate Father’s Day at their home opener
VIDEO: Ambassadors Shootout leads off with an Off-Speed Athletics 2021 win