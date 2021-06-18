Viewers Choice Awards
21 restaurants guarantee walk-in interviews during ‘Why Wait?’ hiring event

'Why Wait?' Hiring Event
'Why Wait?' Hiring Event(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting a hiring event with 21 area restaurants Monday.

The restaurants will offer guaranteed walk-in interviews during open hours.

Restaurants participating in the ‘Why Wait?’ hiring event include:

  • Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Aspen Creek Grill
  • Buff’s
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  • Craft Cocktail Lounge (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. only)
  • Cada Vez Cocina Mexicana
  • Drunken Oyster
  • Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
  • Hoffbrau
  • Joe Taco
  • Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill
  • J’s Bar a& Grill
  • Logan’s Roadhouse
  • Macaroni Joe’s
  • Metropolitan - A Speakeasy
  • Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Red River Steakhouse
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
  • Sam’s Southern Eatery
  • The Plaza Restaurant (Amarillo)

"Why Wait?" Hiring event is a week from today! 21 restaurants in Amarillo will be offering guaranteed walk-in...

Posted by Workforce Solutions Panhandle on Monday, June 14, 2021

