21 restaurants guarantee walk-in interviews during ‘Why Wait?’ hiring event
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting a hiring event with 21 area restaurants Monday.
The restaurants will offer guaranteed walk-in interviews during open hours.
Restaurants participating in the ‘Why Wait?’ hiring event include:
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Aspen Creek Grill
- Buff’s
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Craft Cocktail Lounge (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. only)
- Cada Vez Cocina Mexicana
- Drunken Oyster
- Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
- Hoffbrau
- Joe Taco
- Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill
- J’s Bar a& Grill
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- Macaroni Joe’s
- Metropolitan - A Speakeasy
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
- Outback Steakhouse
- Red River Steakhouse
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
- Sam’s Southern Eatery
- The Plaza Restaurant (Amarillo)
