Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Xcel Energy sets regional wind energy records

Provided by Xcel Energy
Provided by Xcel Energy
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy announced it has set a new regional wind energy record.

According to a news release, the new Sagamore Wind Project in New Mexico’s strong production boosted Xcel’s wind energy to account for more than half the region’s electricity supply in March and reached a new hourly peak production of more than 86% of the supply on April 11.

“Wind energy is a major component in the generating resources that produce clean, low-cost energy for a growing economy,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico and Texas. “The integration of such a large amount of wind energy was not possible two decades ago, but investments in our transmission grid have enabled us to take on more of these valuable energy resources for the benefit of our customers across our Texas-New Mexico region.”

In the last two years, Xcel has added 1,000 megawatts of new wind generation from facilities the company built and owns. Those include the Hale Wind Project near Plainview and the Sagamore facility near Portales.

The two facilities generate enough power together to power 378,000 typical homes.

“We invested close to $2 billion in Hale and Sagamore, which had large positive impacts on the rural economies in their respective areas,” said Hudson. “These facilities will continue to enrich the rural economy by boosting tax revenues to counties and school districts and paying production royalties to farmers and ranchers. In turn, our customers benefit from 100% of the federal production tax credits associated with this production and by lower fuel costs since the fuel for wind turbines is free of charge.”

Xcel Energy’s regional energy mix was 51.1% wind energy in March, the highest monthly wind numbers recorded so far.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Latest News

Richmond and Henrico will be hosting free shredding events on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)
Free document shredding on Saturday
Bushland Summer Cleanup happening this weekend (Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
Bushland Summer Cleanup happening this Saturday
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
'Movies at the Lake' returns this summer (Source: KFDA)
Lake Meredith to host ‘Movies at the Lake’ events this Summer