WTAMU to observe Juneteenth National Independence Day this Friday

WTAMU campus (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In recognition of President Joe Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that establishes June 19th as a national holiday, West Texas A&M University will officially close on Friday, June 18.

The University says, given the short notice, employees at Texas A&M University System universities and agencies who provide essential series or whose services are needed to support events and activities should report to work.

Those events include, but are not limited to, New Student Orientation and testing.

WTAMU will provide compensatory time off to those employees.

Today, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a national...

Posted by West Texas A&M University on Thursday, June 17, 2021

