West Texas Elite to compete in 2021 PREMIEREVENTSUSA 7 on 7 National Championships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few of our Texas Panhandle football players have a chance to shine and show off their skills this weekend. West Texas Elite 7v7 will compete in the PremierEventsUSA 7 on 7 National Championship in Fort Worth, which is an invite only tournament. West Texas Elite has put together a strong season, tallying a record of (35-20), while playing in 13 tournaments, with two championship appearances and one title.

Many of the athletes are from Tascosa, Randall, Caprock and Palo Duro High. Head Coach Undra Hendrix said there’s more to 7 on 7 than just winning.

”Ultimately the goal is to win is to try to win a Championship. We’ve done that,” said Hendrix. “Now the goal is to win a National Championship, but the main goal for 7 on 7 is to get exposure.”

“Really just getting chemistry. I think that’s the biggest part of winning is you you have to try every single one of your guys,” said wide receiver Keith Jackson. “Be a family really.”

“When we’re playing 7 on 7 it’s really like a brotherhood,” said Irakoze Oliver. “Like I treat them like they’re my brothers, you know.”

The Battle of the Best National Championships kickoff on Friday, June 18 in Fort Worth.

