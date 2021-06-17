Viewers Choice Awards
Venom back in Amarillo after two-game losing skid to West Texas Warbirds

Kickoff set for 6 p.m. against the San Antonio Valor
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom are off to a rough start in the Lone Star Series, holding an (0-2) record so far this season, losing to the West Texas Warbirds twice in-a-row. They need to win the next three games to be in contention for the playoffs.

Head Coach Julian Reese says they’ve seen some improvement. The key now is to keep the players healthy.

”We saw a tremendous improvement upside but, we just don’t have time for that. We gotta win, we gotta win now, but we did see some good things from offense and defense. We just have to get better. We are banged up pretty good and now I have to make some other moves, but make sure we are healthy for Saturday.”

The Venom will play the San Antonio Valor on Saturday in the Civic Center. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

