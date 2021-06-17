Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Update on Cannon Air Force Base investigation into chemicals in groundwater

By Taylor Mitchell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Wednesday, Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis hosted its second public virtual meeting regarding the chemicals found in groundwater around the base.

Cannon Air Force Base officials are saying they’re currently working on short-term solutions.

“For the community I know that’s one of the main concerns that everybody has brought up, is ‘what can you do now,’ and this is in response to that. This is something that we can do now and once we’re done with that engineering evaluation cost analysis, we’ll be able to look at putting a full-scale interim corrective measure in place,” said Christipher Gierke, remedial project manager at Cannon Air Force Base.

The PFOS and PFOA compounds found in drinking water has affected people in the Clovis area.

As a response to the community’s concerns, Cannon Air Force officials discussed how they’re working on providing short term solutions through a treat-ability study while the investigation continues.

After that, they will work on putting long term solutions in place.

Environmental experts were at the meeting to address questions from the Clovis community about the acids found in groundwater.

Officials also provided the community with updates on the investigation. Here’s what they had to say.

“We are currently prepared to submit our work plan to the regulatory agencies for a 30-day comment period and once we receive those, we will take those comments and combine those in with the work plan and once we finalize it, we can commence our field work... The first step of the field work that we will be commencing will be groundwater sampling soil in the off-base locations. So, we will be getting in touch with local community members and working right of entry agreements with them so that that way we can come out three and take those samples,” said Gierke.

The mayor of Clovis says he is confident Cannon will take care of the issue.

“That’s the reminder that I want to give to the community is that, this groundwater contamination thing, DOD (United States Department of Defense ) and AFCEC (Air Force Civil Engineer Center) are updating us on that and their action plans, but the folks at Cannon, they’re busy about taking care of the nation’s defense and they have my full support,” said Mike Morris, mayor of Clovis.

Cannon is holding quarterly updates about this issue.

Visit Cannon’s website to look out for the next public meeting.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance and House Appropriations...
Governor Abbott authorizes $250 million down payment for Texas border wall
Continued hot!
Continued hot!
Sensory kits will soon be available at Hodgetown (Source: KFDA)
Sensory kits will soon be available at Sod Poodles home games
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law