Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Summer heat continues!

By Allan Gwyn
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a really nice night ahead of us with slightly lower humidity and temps on their way down into the mid 60s. South winds will increase to 10-15 mph and with sunny skies the temperatures will climb into the mid 90s once again. A few locations will be hotter and could see low 100s like Tucumcari, Borger and possibly Guymon into SW Kansas. Any storms that form will stay against the mountain like we have seen for the last few days. This may change over the weekend with a slight chance for storms coming in off of the mountains. Our run of summertime temperatures will last through the weekend before a slight cool down hits early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
Zacharia Jerome Robertson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead

Latest News

Summer heat continues!
Summer heat continues!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Reports On Our Hot Pattern
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 6/17
Shelden Web Graphic
Heat Here to Stay?