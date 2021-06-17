Pointy Boots de Amarillo’s late comeback falls short on Bark in the Park night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles transformed into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for Copa de la Diversion day at HODGETOWN with some special guests in attendance. Dogs sat in the the right field lawn for Bark in the Park night. Despite a fourth inning Jose Herrera home run to the dogs, the Soddies fell short to the RockHounds 9-6.

Herrera led the Sod Poodles at bat Wednesday night. The last batter on the lineup drove in 3 RBI on 3 hits, and 2 runs in four at bats.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds will play game three of this six-game series tomorrow night at HODGETOWN. D-backs’ No. 23 rated prospect Matt Tabor is expected to make his third Double-A start for the Sod Poodles.

Fans can attend the next Bark in the Park night on Wednesday, September 15. Pooch Passes are $8 or $10 day of. Fans must bring proof of vaccinations and keep their dog on a leash. Owners and their pets enjoy the view from the right field lawn and have a chance to catch home run balls.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.