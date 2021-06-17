Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down