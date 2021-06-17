Lake Meredith to host ‘Movies at the Lake’ events this Summer

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will host three “Movies at the Lake” events this Summer.

The first event will be on Saturday, June 19.

The events are part of the Evening Program Series sponsored by the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates, and this year’s movies are sponsored by the donations of Wright-On Bait, Tackle & Watercraft Rental and Phillips 66.

The evening movies will be shown at the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater at Lake Meredith.

The “Movies at the Lake” will be free for the public through the end of July.

Fritch Fortress Amphitheater’s Snack Shack will offer concession items, such as popcorn, candy bars, water and soft drinks to purchase during the showing.

Sales from the Snack Shack and donations will be accepted by the nonprofit to offset the cost of purchasing the movie copyrights and the possibility of a fireworks show next year.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.