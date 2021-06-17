Viewers Choice Awards
Heat Here to Stay?

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Thursday is shaping up to look a whole lot like every day that has come before it so far this week, sunshine, heat, and breezy conditions. The main difference today, is daytime highs are likely to be higher, with upper-90s for Amarillo, but triple digits possible for others around the region. We’ll see sunny skies sticking around as we get ready to head into the weekend with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Going into the weekend and early next week, a cold front will drop our highs on Monday down into the 80s, as well as bring in scattered shower chances.

