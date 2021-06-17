Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Bushland Summer Cleanup happening this Saturday

Bushland Summer Cleanup happening this weekend (Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
Bushland Summer Cleanup happening this weekend (Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)(Keep Amarillo Clean)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Keep the Panhandle Clean is hosting a Bushland Summer Cleanup on Saturday, June 19.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Bushland Elementary School Parking Lot and bags and disposable gloves will be provided.

Students will be able to claim service hours for volunteering with the cleanup.

Bushland Summer Cleanup Event!

Posted by Keep Amarillo Clean on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Latest News

Richmond and Henrico will be hosting free shredding events on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)
Free document shredding on Saturday
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
'Movies at the Lake' returns this summer (Source: KFDA)
Lake Meredith to host ‘Movies at the Lake’ events this Summer
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance and House Appropriations...
Gov. Abbott announces border wall construction strategy