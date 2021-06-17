Bushland Summer Cleanup happening this Saturday

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Keep the Panhandle Clean is hosting a Bushland Summer Cleanup on Saturday, June 19.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Bushland Elementary School Parking Lot and bags and disposable gloves will be provided.

Students will be able to claim service hours for volunteering with the cleanup.

