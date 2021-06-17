Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo hardware stores seeing high demand for generators due to Texas power concerns

fear of power outages leads to high demand for generators
fear of power outages leads to high demand for generators(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the rise in temperatures and ERCOT’s recent request to conserve energy, many Texans have started to think about backup plans in case of power outages.

Although most of the Texas Panhandle is not on the same power grid as the rest of Texas, residents are playing it safe. This has caused Amarillo hardware stores to see a high demand for generators.

“A lot of people have gotten nervous about their electricity capabilities,” said Trenton Maples, operations manager at Ace Hardware.

Stores like Ace Hardware and Scottco have seen an increase in generator sales of more than 100 percent. The demand has remained high since February, after the winter storm that caused rolling outages and left thousands without power in various parts of the state.

“They experienced an outage and don’t want to go through that again, or they had relatives down south who really got, you know, beat up over the storm,” said Maples.

“We’re separate from ERCOT,” said Wes Reeves, senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy. “We’re not part of that system.”

For many years now, most of the Texas Panhandle has been part of the Eastern Connection.

“It means that we have lines that connect our network to other utilities around the region,” said Reeves. “We can share power resources; We are a power sharing tool called the Southwest Power Pool. We move power back and forth on a daily basis.”

According to Reeves, the grid is currently in very good shape with a good energy reserve margin.

With demand skyrocketing, generator manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with the supply, saying they are running six to eight months behind on production.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
Zacharia Jerome Robertson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead

Latest News

Summer heat continues!
Summer heat continues!
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
WTAMU campus (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU to observe Juneteenth National Independence Day this Friday
Amarillo area law enforcement ‘not concerned’ about Texas permitless carry law