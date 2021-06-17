Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on two charges of aggravated assault.

Officials identified the man as 25-year-old Zacharia Jerome Robertson.

RCSO said Robertson is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - 6/17/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Zacharia... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.