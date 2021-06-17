Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo area law enforcement ‘not concerned’ about Texas permitless carry law

((Source: Raycom Images))
By Earl Stoudemire
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo area law enforcement said today they’re not too concerned about the changes the new permitless carry law will bring.

Governor Greg Abbott approved House Bill 1927 on Wednesday.

This will allow eligible people 21 and up to buy and carry a handgun without taking a training course, a shooting test or giving their fingerprints.

Sergeant Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department says their policies will have to be reviewed, but she doesn’t have concern for their department working with the changes.

“There’s always going to be people that aren’t supposed to be carrying a gun that are carrying a gun, so we’re always thinking about that,” said Sgt. Burr. “When officers make contact with people, if they see a weapon, then they have the right to ask. If that person isn’t lawfully able to carry it, then we are able to determine that.”

Sgt. Burr says people who have been convicted of federal crimes will still not be able to buy and carry a gun.

Texas is among five other states to pass open carry laws.

