AISD Board of Trustees to discuss possibility of future bond election

Amarillo Independent School District's Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, June 18 to...
Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, June 18 to discuss the possibility of holding a future bond election. (source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, June 18 to discuss the possibility of holding a future bond election.

As part of the special meeting agenda, the Board of Trustees will discuss with the District’s bond financial advisor on a financial analysis, current economic conditions and other data relating to a possible future bond election.

The meting will take place at 12:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center.

The Board will accept public comments emailed to publiccomments@amaisd.org.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

