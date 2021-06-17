AISD Board of Trustees to discuss possibility of future bond election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, June 18 to discuss the possibility of holding a future bond election.

As part of the special meeting agenda, the Board of Trustees will discuss with the District’s bond financial advisor on a financial analysis, current economic conditions and other data relating to a possible future bond election.

The meting will take place at 12:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center.

The Board will accept public comments emailed to publiccomments@amaisd.org.

