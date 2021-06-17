Viewers Choice Awards
AAA Texas to offer free, virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat workshop

AAA Texas will offer its first-ever free, virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat workshop.
AAA Texas will offer its first-ever free, virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat workshop.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AAA Texas will offer its first-ever free, virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat workshop.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, June 19 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

With this workshop, AAA Texas aims to educate more parents and caregivers about proper seat installation and save lives.

“Now more than ever, as COVID infections decrease and road travel picks back up, parents need to be reminded and shown how to utilize child passenger safety seats correctly,” said Kara Thorp, AAA Texas public affairs specialist and certified child passenger safety technician. “When installed and utilized properly, child seats can reduce injuries between 45 to 71 percent.”

In the state of Texas, children younger than 8-years-old, unless they are taller than 4-foot-9, must be properly restrained in a child safety seat or a booster seat when riding in a car.

Failure to do so can result in fines of up to $250, plus court costs.

To register for the workshop, click here.

Another workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 28 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

