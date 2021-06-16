Viewers Choice Awards
WT’s Black Student Union asking for school supply donations for Backpack Drive

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 55 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Members of West Texas A&M University’s Black Student Union are hosting a Backpack drive to help students in need.

The members are hoping to fill 100 satchels with school supplies, including pends, pencils, notecards, binders, sticky notes and more.

“Some students come to the University without a home and, often, without financial support from their parents,” said Amber Page, BSU secretary. “In providing students with these needed supplies, we will be supporting their academic success.”

This is the first year BSA has asked for donations from the community for the school supplies giveaway.

“With additional support from around the campus and community, we hope that we can continue this drive every year,” said Page.

BSU will collect the donations through July 31.

To donate, email wtamubsu@gmail.com.

