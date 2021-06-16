Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wranglers unveil new NAHL logo

New concept brings back symbols from original design from the 60′s and 70′s
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers revealed their new logo today, and fans will be pleased to see some of the old trademarks coming back to life. Wranglers President Austin Sutter said the goal was to give the logo an Amarillo vibe that was tough and simple.

The designer, recommended by several NFL owners, used the original Wranglers font, tied in the long horns and cowboy hat. The new logo features a long red beard, barbed wire on the horn and the Texas flag.

”The people in Amarillo are very red, white and blue and I’ve learned that since I moved here. They’re blue collar, they’re hardworking people and this is what represents them, so we’re proud of that,” said Sutter. “We tried to look at the original color which is a lot similar to the Sod Poodles, and we really liked some of those but we decided to change it and keep it simple.”

The Wranglers plan on announcing their new head coach in the next couple of weeks. We’ll keep you updated on the latest.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
2 face federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clarendon (Source: Randall County Jail)
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Latest News

The Amarillo Sod Poodles fifth inning grand slam from Stone Garrett lifted the Soddies to a 6-4...
Stone Garrett’s grand slam lifts Sod Poodles over the RockHounds in the Oil-Pan Cup
The Amarillo Bombers Major Arena Soccer League 2 home opener is Sunday, June 20 at the Civic...
Bombers back at home, Palo Duro 16-year-old Jaime Carrillo lands spot on roster
With the playoffs just a week away, week 11 of High School football offers a dress rehearsal...
Live online streaming of football games now allowed by UIL
VIDEO: Wranglers unveil new NAHL logo