Wranglers unveil new NAHL logo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers revealed their new logo today, and fans will be pleased to see some of the old trademarks coming back to life. Wranglers President Austin Sutter said the goal was to give the logo an Amarillo vibe that was tough and simple.

The designer, recommended by several NFL owners, used the original Wranglers font, tied in the long horns and cowboy hat. The new logo features a long red beard, barbed wire on the horn and the Texas flag.

”The people in Amarillo are very red, white and blue and I’ve learned that since I moved here. They’re blue collar, they’re hardworking people and this is what represents them, so we’re proud of that,” said Sutter. “We tried to look at the original color which is a lot similar to the Sod Poodles, and we really liked some of those but we decided to change it and keep it simple.”

The Wranglers plan on announcing their new head coach in the next couple of weeks. We’ll keep you updated on the latest.

The @NAHLwranglers just released their new logo. Kept the old font from the 60-70’s logo, but added an Amarillo twist with the flag and barbed wire. Plus, an added hockey flair with the beard. What do you think? @NAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/jluDfVULxW — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) June 15, 2021

