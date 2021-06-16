Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.

(Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that Texas would build its own border wall. Abbott said in a podcast interview released Tuesday the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast, a show about Republican politics called “Ruthless.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

Source: TEXAS Out Door Musical
‘TEXAS Outdoor Musical’ to hold veterans and first responders’ night
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Air Force to host virtual public meeting to discuss PFOS/PFOA found at Cannon Air Force Base
Slack-A-Thon
‘Slak-A-Thon’ benefiting Martha’s Home to take place at Starlight Ranch
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a “Mystery” Movie on the Lawn on Friday, June...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting ‘Mystery’ Movie on the Lawn
Randi Warrick, named Educator of the Year (Source: Amarillo College)
Amarillo College teacher named Educator of the Year by Panhandle Early Childhood Educators