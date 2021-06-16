Visit Amarillo announces 2021 CCC Cattle Drive Photo Contest winner
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Visit Amarillo announced the 2021 Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive Photo Contest winner.
This year’s winner is Dorinda Blease, who moved to Amarillo last year.
Visit Amarillo says her photo was chosen because she was able to capture the grandeur of the longhorns while showcasing the city seal in the background so people immediately recognize that the photo was taken in Amarillo.
Visit Amarillo says the photo “captures the new-west feel of Amarillo that we all know and love.”
She will win a $1,000 prize.
