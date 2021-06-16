Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in Washington, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.(Win McNamee | Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for Central American immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that immigration judges should no longer follow the Trump-era rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum in the United States.

He said he was making the changes after President Joe Biden ordered his office and the Department of Homeland Security to draft rules addressing complex issues in immigration law about groups of people who should qualify for humanitarian protection.

The move could make it easier for Central American immigrants to win their cases in immigration court and was celebrated by immigrant advocates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

Chloe adopted by a family who understands what it's like to have a leg amputated.
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
(Source: RNN)
Crews working to repair water main break at Northeast 24th Avenue and North Grand Street
WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.