'TEXAS Outdoor Musical' to hold veterans and first responders' night

Source: TEXAS Out Door Musical
Source: TEXAS Out Door Musical
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TEXAS Outdoor Musical is offering discounted tickets for police, firefighters, EMTs, medical workers, veterans and government officials on Friday.

Tickets will be discounted 20% for those attending the 6:00 p.m. show.

“Veterans and first responders are welcome to share a night at the best outdoor musical in Texas as a big thank you for their service to our community,” read a news release from the musical.

To purchase a discounted ticket online, visit TEXAS online and use code FirstResp21.

I.D.s are required during ticket purchase to receive the discount.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

