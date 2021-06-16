‘TEXAS Outdoor Musical’ to hold veterans and first responders’ night
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TEXAS Outdoor Musical is offering discounted tickets for police, firefighters, EMTs, medical workers, veterans and government officials on Friday.
Tickets will be discounted 20% for those attending the 6:00 p.m. show.
“Veterans and first responders are welcome to share a night at the best outdoor musical in Texas as a big thank you for their service to our community,” read a news release from the musical.
To purchase a discounted ticket online, visit TEXAS online and use code FirstResp21.
I.D.s are required during ticket purchase to receive the discount.
