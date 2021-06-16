Stone Garrett’s grand slam lifts Sod Poodles over the RockHounds in the Oil-Pan Cup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fifth inning grand slam from Stone Garrett lifted the Soddies to a 6-4 victory over the Midland RockHounds at HODGETOWN. With a second grand slam in as many games, Amarillo has a three game win streak and improves to an overall record of 17-20 on the year.

Amarillo took the early second inning lead from a Dominic Miroglio chopper straight up the middle. Midland answered in the fourth with runners at the corners, and Chase Calabuig’s sac fly tied up the game 1-1. The Sod Poodles broke the tie in the fifth inning. Osvaldo Abreu, who’s been struggling at bat, hit an RBI single. Then Stone Garrett, with bases loaded, knocked the ball over the left centerfield wall for his second career grand slam and the 6-3 lead.

The chase for the Oil-Pan cup continues in 2021 after the Sod Poodles took the inaugural 2019 season race 17-12. The Oil-Pan Cup is a season-long rivalry between Amarillo and Midland. Currently, the series in 2021 between the squads stands at 4-3 in Amarillo’s favor after splitting the first six games before tonight’s series opening win.

The Soddies and RockHounds face off for game two of the series at HODGETOWN on Wednesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m.

