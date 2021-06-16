‘Slak-A-Thon’ benefiting Martha’s Home to take place at Starlight Ranch
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth annual Slack-A-Thon benefiting Martha’s Home will take place Saturday.
This year, organizers of the slow-paced race are hosting the event at Starlight Ranch Event Center.
The event will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 19.
Participants will receive tickets to Forever Mac, a tribute concert taking place at Starlight Ranch later this month, included in their race fee.
Slak-A-Thon includes food and live music.
