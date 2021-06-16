Viewers Choice Awards
‘Slak-A-Thon’ benefiting Martha’s Home to take place at Starlight Ranch

Slack-A-Thon
Slack-A-Thon(Martha's Home)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth annual Slack-A-Thon benefiting Martha’s Home will take place Saturday.

This year, organizers of the slow-paced race are hosting the event at Starlight Ranch Event Center.

The event will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 19.

Participants will receive tickets to Forever Mac, a tribute concert taking place at Starlight Ranch later this month, included in their race fee.

Slak-A-Thon includes food and live music.

To register, click here.

