‘Slak-A-Thon’ benefiting Martha’s Home to take place at Starlight Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth annual Slack-A-Thon benefiting Martha’s Home will take place Saturday.

This year, organizers of the slow-paced race are hosting the event at Starlight Ranch Event Center.

The event will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 19.

Participants will receive tickets to Forever Mac, a tribute concert taking place at Starlight Ranch later this month, included in their race fee.

Slak-A-Thon includes food and live music.

