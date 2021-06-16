Viewers Choice Awards
Sensory kits will soon be available at Sod Poodles home games

Sensory kits will soon be available at Hodgetown (Source: KFDA)
Sensory kits will soon be available at Hodgetown (Source: KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to make baseball games more inviting for children with special needs, Hodgetown will start offering sensory support.

While sporting events are a great way for families to enjoy time together, it can also become a sensory overload situation for many children with autism and similar conditions.

“We have a lot of kids that may be sensitive to sounds, lights, you know, smells so, it may be hard doing those family outings with kiddos who get upset in these environments,” said Kalea Irwin, occupational therapist at Turn Center. “Our aim is to make it to where they can be included in those outings and not have this meltdowns and can tolerate it a little bit better.”

After being approached by the Sod Poodles, Turn Center has partnered with the team to have 10 sensory bags available at every home game.

Each kit will have six items intended to help a child better process unexpected sensory stimulation.

“There’s some headphones that can help with loud noises and can help cancel that out,” said Irwin. “There’s different squish balls and fidgets that the kid, you know, if they need a lot of movement and they can’t get up and move around ‘cause they’re at the game, they can sit there and have those fidgets. There’s sunglasses in there for the bright lights at the game.”

The kit also includes a bracelet parents can use to write their information down, in case the child gets lost.

In a press release, the Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Esnor says, “We could not be happier than to be able to work in conjunction with a fantastic partner like Turn Center to make Sod Poodles games more accessible and enjoyable for our youngest yet biggest fans!”

Starting this Saturday, June 19, families can check out the sensory bags at the Fan Center during any home game this season and return them once the game is over.

“We want to cater to everyone in the community,” said Irwin. “We’ve provided a checklist for all the items that are listed in the bag so we just ask that they re-place the items after the game so everyone can enjoy it.”

