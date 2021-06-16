Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact.
FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the...
Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
Putin on US-Russia cybersecurity