Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting ‘Mystery’ Movie on the Lawn
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a “Mystery” Movie on the Lawn on Friday, June 18.
The event will be from 8:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the PPHM East Lawn.
The museum will provide the popcorn, movie and fun.
The store merchandise and candy will also be available to purchase.
Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.