Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting ‘Mystery’ Movie on the Lawn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a “Mystery” Movie on the Lawn on Friday, June 18.

The event will be from 8:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the PPHM East Lawn.

The museum will provide the popcorn, movie and fun.

The store merchandise and candy will also be available to purchase.

Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a “Mystery” Movie on the Lawn on Friday, June 18. (Source: PPHM) (PPHM)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.