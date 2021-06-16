Viewers Choice Awards
More Heat Expected

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Updated: 9 minutes ago
As we head into Wednesday, don’t expect any big shake ups in the forecast. We’re expecting more sunshine, and more summer-like heat for the next several days. Daytime highs today will reach into the mid to upper-90s with 100 possible in some places. Winds will be mainly out of the south at 10-15 mph. Going into the weekend, mainly Sunday then into next week, we’re tracking the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a cold front arriving to cool us into the 80s by Monday.

