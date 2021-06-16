Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Media consumers may be reaching limit of streaming services

There appears to be limits to consumers' appetite for streaming TV service.
There appears to be limits to consumers' appetite for streaming TV service.(Source: AP Graphics)
By DAVID BAUDER
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A British research company may have discovered a magic number for American media consumers — and it’s seven.

That’s seven streaming services, paid or free, that consumers are willing to subscribe to before the hassle of keeping track of log-ins and passwords just becomes too much, said Maria Rua Aguete, senior research director at the London-based media consultancy OMDIA.

For the past few years, OMDIA has been monitoring the average number of streaming services that online homes subscribe to, and it rose steadily from around 5 to 7.23 in the United States last November. But the latest survey, completed in April, showed that number had dropped to 7.06.

“It’s not that people want to watch less,” Rua Aguete said. “But people don’t like to keep so many streaming services and log-ins.”

If true, if seven is indeed the number where many consumers will draw the line, that has enormous business implications. It increases the importance of aggregators, or services where people can seamlessly collect their services, and make it harder for new companies to get into the business. It can also be the impetus for big business deals, like last month’s announced merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia.

That’s also a boost to the established companies. Netflix is the most popular paid streaming service, with 57% of online households in the U.S. subscribing to it. Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max are the other leaders, OMDIA said. YouTube is tops among free services.

Meanwhile, in broadcast television last week, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the most popular program.

ABC was the most-watched network in prime time, averaging 3.1 million viewers. CBS had 2.9 million viewers, NBC had 2.7 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 980,000 and Telemundo had 910,000.

TNT led the cable networks with an average of 2.13 million viewers. Fox News Channel had 2.12 million, ESPN had 2.1 million, MSNBC had 1.33 million and HGTV had 1.18 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, averaging 7.6 million viewers last week. The “NBC Nightly News” had 6.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.8 million.

For the week of June 7-13, the most popular prime time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 7.22 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.51 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.84 million.

4. NBA Playoffs: Phoenix at Denver (Sunday), TNT, 4.22 million.

5. NBA Playoffs: Utah at L.A. Clippers (Saturday), ABC, 4.11 million.

6. “New Amsterdam,” NBC, 4.1 million.

7. NBA Playoffs: L.A. Clippers at Utah (Thursday), ESPN, 4.07 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 4 million.

9. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 3.99 million.

10. NBA Playoffs: Phoenix at Denver (Friday), ESPN, 3.96 million.

11. “United States of Al,” CBS, 3.92 million.

12. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.87 million.

13. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.84 million.

14. NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn at Milwaukee (Thursday), ESPN, 3.79 million.

15. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.77 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Denver at Phoenix (Monday), TNT, 3.69 million.

17. “The Chase,” ABC, 3.66 million.

18. NBA Playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, (Tuesday), TNT, 3.628 million.

19. NBA Playoffs: L.A. Clippers at Utah (Tuesday), TNT, 3.626 million.

20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.621 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact.
FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the...
Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
Putin on US-Russia cybersecurity