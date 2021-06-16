Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Continued hot!

By Allan Gwyn
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a really nice night ahead of us with slightly lower humidity and temps on their way down into the mid 60s. South winds will increase to 10-15 mph and with sunny skies the temperatures will climb into the mid 90s once again. A few locations will be hotter and could see low 100s like Tucumcari and possible Guymon. Any storms that form will stay against the mountain like we have seen for the last few days. Our run of summertime temperatures will last into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
2 face federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clarendon (Source: Randall County Jail)
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Latest News

Continued hot!
Continued hot!
News and weather on-demand
June Sunshine, Hot Afternoons in Doppler Dave’s Forecast
kfda
KFDA Noon Weather 6/15
Shelden Web Graphic
Trying to stay cool