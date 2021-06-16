Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

Chloe adopted by a family who understands what it's like to have a leg amputated.
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
(Source: RNN)
Crews working to repair water main break at Northeast 24th Avenue and North Grand Street
WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.