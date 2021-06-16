Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Bombers back at home, Palo Duro 16-year-old Jaime Carrillo lands spot on roster

Carrillo tallied two assists in Bombers debut and scored his first goal two games later
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bombers Major Arena Soccer League 2 home opener is Sunday, June 20 at the Civic Center, and it’s been nearly two years since they’ve played there. Now the Bombers’ roster has a Palo Duro High prodigy that’s proving he can keep up with the pros. Jaime Carrillo is not your average Major Arena Soccer League professional player.

“He’s super fast, it’s not just the youth. He’s really fast. He’s very quick, very quick,” said Bombers veteran goalkeeper Fredo Chavez. “Sky’s the limit for this kid because he’s, he’s very good.”

“Not every outdoor player is a good indoor player, but his feet are so quick and his skill or his first touch whatever terminology you like is pretty sharp, so the ball never gets away from him,” said Bombers Head Coach Chad Webb.

He’s a 16-year-old Palo Duro High midfielder playing with Amarillo Bombers twice his age.

“Well my friend told me about it, and he told me to come practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kids Inc, and I did,” said Carrillo.

“After just seeing him a little bit I said, ‘so you want to come out a little bit more, you know,’ and then everything else just fell in line,” said Webb.

Carrillo made his Bombers debut May 22 against Colorado Inferno FC, and the young talent tallied two assists. A few weeks later, he scored his first goal against the Wichita Wings.

“I was like dang I really just scored my first goal,” said Carrillo. " I didn’t know I was going to score the first goal there. It was nice.”

“We all ran up to him and it was his first goal with us too which was huge, you know, it wasn’t just a goal when we’re up by our goals, it was a real important goal,” said Chavez.

Unlike his teammates, Carrillo does not get paid. This allows him to remain college eligible after he graduates high school in two years. The Palo Duro junior plays for the love of the game.

“If you want to get better, you’re going to have to come practice every day, you know, and if you want to get to a higher step, come practice and that’s what I want to do,” said Carrillo. “I just want to make Amarillo look great, you know, like I did to P.D. We made it a little bit far and it’s great.”

Fans can check out Carrillo and the Bombers this Sunday for their home opener against the Omaha Kings FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in the Civic Center, and fathers are free this father’s day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
2 face federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clarendon (Source: Randall County Jail)
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Latest News

The Amarillo Sod Poodles fifth inning grand slam from Stone Garrett lifted the Soddies to a 6-4...
Stone Garrett’s grand slam lifts Sod Poodles over the RockHounds in the Oil-Pan Cup
The Amarillo Wranglers revealed their new logo today, and fans will be pleased to see some of...
Wranglers unveil new NAHL logo
With the playoffs just a week away, week 11 of High School football offers a dress rehearsal...
Live online streaming of football games now allowed by UIL
VIDEO: Wranglers unveil new NAHL logo