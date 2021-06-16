Bombers back at home, Palo Duro 16-year-old Jaime Carrillo lands spot on roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bombers Major Arena Soccer League 2 home opener is Sunday, June 20 at the Civic Center, and it’s been nearly two years since they’ve played there. Now the Bombers’ roster has a Palo Duro High prodigy that’s proving he can keep up with the pros. Jaime Carrillo is not your average Major Arena Soccer League professional player.

“He’s super fast, it’s not just the youth. He’s really fast. He’s very quick, very quick,” said Bombers veteran goalkeeper Fredo Chavez. “Sky’s the limit for this kid because he’s, he’s very good.”

“Not every outdoor player is a good indoor player, but his feet are so quick and his skill or his first touch whatever terminology you like is pretty sharp, so the ball never gets away from him,” said Bombers Head Coach Chad Webb.

He’s a 16-year-old Palo Duro High midfielder playing with Amarillo Bombers twice his age.

“Well my friend told me about it, and he told me to come practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kids Inc, and I did,” said Carrillo.

“After just seeing him a little bit I said, ‘so you want to come out a little bit more, you know,’ and then everything else just fell in line,” said Webb.

Carrillo made his Bombers debut May 22 against Colorado Inferno FC, and the young talent tallied two assists. A few weeks later, he scored his first goal against the Wichita Wings.

“I was like dang I really just scored my first goal,” said Carrillo. " I didn’t know I was going to score the first goal there. It was nice.”

“We all ran up to him and it was his first goal with us too which was huge, you know, it wasn’t just a goal when we’re up by our goals, it was a real important goal,” said Chavez.

Unlike his teammates, Carrillo does not get paid. This allows him to remain college eligible after he graduates high school in two years. The Palo Duro junior plays for the love of the game.

“If you want to get better, you’re going to have to come practice every day, you know, and if you want to get to a higher step, come practice and that’s what I want to do,” said Carrillo. “I just want to make Amarillo look great, you know, like I did to P.D. We made it a little bit far and it’s great.”

Fans can check out Carrillo and the Bombers this Sunday for their home opener against the Omaha Kings FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in the Civic Center, and fathers are free this father’s day.

