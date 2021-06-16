Amarillo High’s third annual Father-Son Camp builds bonds before Father’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Father’s Day coming up this weekend, Amarillo High basketball held their third annual Father-Son Camp. Kids kindergarten through seventh grade participated, competing in shooting, dribbling and passing drills with their dad.

This is one of Head Coach Jason Pillion’s favorite camps to put on at Amarillo High. It’s a great way for fathers and sons to bond and connect through basketball.

”Basketball is a fun game, and I never had more fun than playing the game than with my dad, and I think these kids would say the same thing,” said Amarillo High boys basketball Head Coach Jason Pillion. “Opportunity for fathers and sons to get out here and play a game.”

“Amarillo High always has a great program. Coach Pillion does a great job with them,” said Derek Skipworth. “We’re thrilled to be here.”

“He helps me and he helps me learn,” said Derek’s son Callaway Skipworth. “I get better every time.”

This past 2020-21 season, the Sandies advanced to the 5A State Semifinals. Amarillo High fell short to Dallas Kimball 60-56. The Sandies graduated three seniors from their roster.

Check out @_AHSBASKETBALL upcoming senior @HausenBrendan running with the kids at Father-Son Camp. The 3⭐️ combo guard giving back to a Sandie program that teaches more than basketball. #BlowSandBlow pic.twitter.com/1vOJO4zoJu — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) June 15, 2021

