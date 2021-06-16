Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home

Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar...
Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar neighborhood.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar neighborhood.

Officials said the theft took place at a home near Brooklyn Place and Hansford Drive on June 11.

The suspect was seen on camera running up to the home and ripping an outdoor light off the wall.

APD said the suspect was seen driving a muti-colored vehicle, which might have been a Honda.

Those with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? On June 11th, this unknown male was seen on camera running up to a house in...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

Source: TEXAS Out Door Musical
‘TEXAS Outdoor Musical’ to hold veterans and first responders’ night
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Air Force to host virtual public meeting to discuss PFOS/PFOA found at Cannon Air Force Base
Slack-A-Thon
‘Slak-A-Thon’ benefiting Martha’s Home to take place at Starlight Ranch
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a “Mystery” Movie on the Lawn on Friday, June...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting ‘Mystery’ Movie on the Lawn
Randi Warrick, named Educator of the Year (Source: Amarillo College)
Amarillo College teacher named Educator of the Year by Panhandle Early Childhood Educators