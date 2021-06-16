Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man seen on camera ripping light off home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a man caught on camera ripping the light off a house in the Belmar neighborhood.

Officials said the theft took place at a home near Brooklyn Place and Hansford Drive on June 11.

The suspect was seen on camera running up to the home and ripping an outdoor light off the wall.

APD said the suspect was seen driving a muti-colored vehicle, which might have been a Honda.

Those with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

