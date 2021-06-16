Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo College teacher named Educator of the Year by Panhandle Early Childhood Educators

Randi Warrick, named Educator of the Year (Source: Amarillo College)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teacher at Amarillo College Child Development Lab School has been named Educator of the Year by the Panhandle Early Childhood Educators.

Randi Warrick has taught one-year-olds at Amarillo College’s Child Development Lab School for nearly 10 years.

“I knew I’d been nominated, which was very nice, but I was speechless when they told me I’d won,” said Warrick, who earned her associate degree in early childhood development from AC in 2003 and has now worked in the field for a total of 21 years.

“I am truly honored. This work is my passion, not just a skill that I learned, and I think that’s the way it ought to be,” said Warrick. “Especially with 1-year-olds, I feel like you have to be totally invested in them.”

She was nominated for the award by her PECE peers.

Warrick was formally named Educator of the Year during the PECE awards assembly and dinner on June 7 at Trinity Baptist Church in Amarillo.

Patricia Keith, supervisor at the Lab School says she is an especially deserving recipient of the award.

“She has been an invaluable asset to the Lab School team at Amarillo College for almost 10 years and is very highly deserving of this award,” said Keith.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

