Air Force to host virtual public meeting to discuss PFOS/PFOA found at Cannon Air Force Base

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The 27th Special Operations Wing and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will host a virtual public meeting on June 16 to provide updates on the ongoing actions to address to perfluorinated compounds identified at the Cannon Air Force Base.

The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be held over Zoom.

Both perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, or “PFOS/PFOA” have been identified at the Air Force Base.

This is the second meeting of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFOS and PFOA.

At the meeting, AFCEC’s environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding the efforts.

The public is invited to participate in the meeting.

To join the meeting, click here.

