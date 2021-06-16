Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.(GoFundMe)
By Amber Stegall
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire that destroyed a home Sunday afternoon has now claimed the life of a 13-year-old autistic boy. Hunter Cash St. Clair was pulled from the burning home Sunday around 2:15 p.m.

The home, in the 5500 block of 90th Street, caught on fire because of an overheated phone charger in a bedroom, investigators believe. The official cause of the fire has not been determined.

Hunter’s mother and sister were able to make it out of the home and were treated for smoke inhalation. They were released from the hospital on Tuesday. Family members say Hunter, because he was autistic, became scared during the fire and hid. The firefighters went into the burning home to find him and pull him out.

Hunter was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. He was also diagnosed with a brain bleed, according to a post on GoFundMe. The family says because of the smoke and brain bleed, he did not survive. The family is asking for help with funeral and burial expenses.

“Our family does not have life insurance or the funds to provide a proper burial for him and are asking for any donations and lots of prayers for his parents and family. Thank you in advance,” said the organizer of the GoFundMe.

He was pronounced deceased late Sunday night. The family has decided to donate his organs.

Hunter’s mother and 11-year-old sister lost everything in the fire. Family members have given them a place to stay for now, but any monetary donations would be appreciated to replace clothing, toiletries, etc. Details about clothing and shoe sizes will be added to this article as the information is received.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on Sunday,...
Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on Sunday, June 13, 2021(KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

Latest News

Source: TEXAS Out Door Musical
‘TEXAS Outdoor Musical’ to hold veterans and first responders’ night
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Air Force to host virtual public meeting to discuss PFOS/PFOA found at Cannon Air Force Base
Slack-A-Thon
‘Slak-A-Thon’ benefiting Martha’s Home to take place at Starlight Ranch
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a “Mystery” Movie on the Lawn on Friday, June...
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting ‘Mystery’ Movie on the Lawn