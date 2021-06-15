West Texas A&M’s Taki and Amarillo High alum Rugenerwa end 800 meter season on high note

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs Men’s Track and Field team finished the DII Outdoor Season with a runner-up finish, nine All-Americans, three National Champions and made program history finishing second overall in the Outdoor Championships. Two of the Buffs mid-distance runners had a successful season and made a huge impact on the program, including 800 meter runner Butare Rugenerwa. The Amarillo High alum won the National Championship in a time of 1:49.46. The Congo native played soccer at Amarillo High, but then turned to running. The only thing holding him back at the time was his grades.

“For a boy that every Junior College that was hitting me up about, waiting for him not to make it in school, this is a kid we’re talking about doing Grad School now in Communications,” said Mid-Distance Coach Jake Krolick. “Like I said, it’s been so cool to watch Butare grow up and transform.”

“It’s easy to get those times when you have Coach Krolick training you and also guys like Arnaud and other amazing athletes that we train with everyday,” said Rugenerwa.

Competitive teammate French native Arnaud Taki, helped the program become one of the fastest mid-distance teams in Division II. Unfortunately Taki missed Nationals by one spot. He decided to end his career at Stumptown Twilight in Portland, where he finished faster than 1,500 meter Olympic Champion Matthew Centrowitz. Taki ran in heat two of three, while Centrowitz raced in all three heats.

“Arnaud ended up running tactically very well. Had a guy out in front of him to go chase, and he ran 1:48.22 which would have been the fastest time in Division II this year,” said Krolick.

“Now I’m part of the top 15 best French athletes in the 800 meters,” said Taki. “In about two weeks I’m going to have the French Championships, and it’s going to be amazing to compete all of the best guys in France. Like some of them will go to the Olympics.

Taki and Butare both needed a lot of work early, but the Buffs helped them both reach their full potential on and off the track.

“Thank you everyone who helped me through this journey. That was an amazing experience,” said Taki. " I would tell anyone to come over to WT because it was just great here.”

