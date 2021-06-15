Tucumcari police search for suspect in series of business burglaries

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) -Tucumcari police are searching for the suspect in a series of burglaries that took place at area businesses last week.

Officials said police responded to the burglaries in the early morning hours of June 11.

The Family Vision Care Center was broken into, the glass door was smashed in and money was stolen from the register.

A burglary also took place that morning at the ACE Hardware.

Police found a hole in the wall where the suspect made entry, and they also discovered a couple of items were stolen from the store.

TPD is asking the public for help as they search for information on the case.

Quay County Crime Stopper’s is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects involved in the crime.

Those with information are asked to call crime stoppers at (575) 461-3507.

