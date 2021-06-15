Viewers Choice Awards
TSA PreCheck coming to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will soon offer TSA PreCheck.

Beginning June 21, travelers at the airport will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck expedited screening program.

A temporary enrollment center will be located at the airport from June 21 through June 25. Various enrollment times will be available during the week between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The enrollment center will be located on the second floor of the terminal building in the English Field Conference Room.

TSA PreCheck enables identified low-risk air travelers to have a more efficient screening experience.

Those who are TSA PreCheck travelers do not need to remove their shoes, liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

More than 200 airports and 50 airlines participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide.

To start the enrollment process, click here.

Proof of identity and citizenship is required to enroll.

Enrollment is $85 for five years of benefits.

